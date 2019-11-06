How to Show Battery Percentage on OnePlus 7T [Easy Guide]

OnePlus is constantly launching new smartphones for the last 6 months now and recently they launched the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro in India. Both the smartphones run on Android 10 which based on OxygenOS straight out of the box.

One of the most basic things that OnePlus 7T doesn’t show just like other smartphones is the battery percentage. Now the people who have used OxygenOS in the past might be familiar with how to tweak around the settings but for the people who don’t this guide is for you.

How to Show Battery Percentage on OnePlus 7T

Showing battery percentage on OnePlus is really easy. There are two methods to do it and in this guide, we are going to show you both of them.

Method 1:

Open Settings -> Search Settings -> Search for Battery Percentage -> Tap on the result and just enable the battery percentage slider.

Method 2:

Open Settings -> Display -> Status Bar -> Enable the Show Battery Percentage slider.22w2

Not only this but you can also enable the Display network speed slider and your realtime internet speed will be displayed on the Status bar by doing that. So that’s all for this guide before you go make sure you check out our review for the OnePlus 7T by clicking here.