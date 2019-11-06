Infinix S5 First Impressions

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in their ‘S’ series and this time it’s the Infinix S5. Infinix S5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor which is further coupled with 4GB of RAM. This is the same processor that we have seen on the Infinix S4 and a lot of other Infinix Smartphones including the Infinix Hot 8. The smartphone comes with a 32 MP Punch-hole selfie camera on the front and there’s a quad-camera setup on the back. We got our hands on the device and here are our first impressions. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Infinix S5 Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ Display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits peak brightness, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio

Software: Android 9.0 Pie

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Face Unlock: Yes

Chipset: MediaTek Helio P22

GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB, microSD support up to 128 GB

Main Camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor

Selfie Camera: 32MP Front Camera

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Price: Rs.8999

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

Just like most of the Infinix Smartphones the Infinix S5 also comes in a plastic body and its remarkably lightweight. It weighs just 178 grams and the plastic back features a crystal feather design that looks beautiful. The quad-camera setup is placed in the top left corner and you get the Infinix Branding along with the Fingerprint scanner in the middle of the smartphone. The fingerprint scanner works well and it unlocks the device in a second.

The Power button along with the Volume Keys are placed on the right and along with that, there’s a triple card slot on the left. The device doesn’t come with a USB Type-C but you do get a headphone jack in the bottom that offers decent sound output.

Moving on to the Display, the Infinix S5 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and along with that, it has a screen to body ratio of 90.5% which is impressive. Gorilla Glass isn’t used on the device but the screen is protected by a scratch-resistant glass. You also get a punch-hole camera on the front for your selfies.

The display is great for media streaming and you will definitely enjoy streaming videos on this device. You can also use the device outdoors without any issues.

Software, User Interface, and Performance

Infinix S5 runs on Android 9 Pie based on XOS Cheetah v.5.5.2. The XOS Cheetah is highly customized and everything from the Notification Panel to the Settings menu is changed on the device. If you are someone who loves stock or near-stock interface then this isn’t for you and it will take you some time to get used to this.

The device comes with a lot of pre-installed apps but you can uninstall most of them. Theme Store is present on the device which means that you’ll be able to customize your icons, Home Screen, Lock Screen, and other stuff when you get bored with your default theme. In addition to that, there’s a special animation that starts playing when you try to open the camera app from the lock screen and that looks pretty nice.

Moving on to the Performance, Infinix S5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which is coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4 GB of RAM. The device handles day to day tasks easily and you won’t face any problems in your regular usage. When it comes to gaming, PUBG Lite works well with some minor frame drops and games like Mario Kart, Temple Run 2 and Candy Crush Saga can be played too.

Camera

Infinix S5 comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that features a 16 MP Primary sensor + 5 MP Wide Angle Lens + 2MP Macro Lens + Low Light Sensor. On the front, there’s a 32 MP camera for your selfies. The camera looks good on paper but when it comes to real-life performance it’s above average.

The camera app on the device comes with modes like Panorama, AR Shot, Bokeh and Beauty Mode. You don’t get a manual mode on the device so the users who love tweaking around their settings will taking pictures will be disappointed. We took a few shots with the Infinix S5 and you can have a look at them below.

Early Verdict

The Infinix S5 is priced at Rs.8999 but it doesn’t offer you what you pay for. The phone is great if you just wanna do basic tasks, the display is really good but on the other hand Smartphones like Redmi Note 8 and Vivo U10 offer you much better specs at the same price. So why settle for less when you can get more in the same price range? If you are looking for a smartphone with a punch-hole camera under Rs.10,000 then go for this, if not then you can ignore this one as there are better options available in the market.

Buy it from Flipkart