Oppo reveals ColorOS 7 update rollout roadmap for its smartphones

After much anticipation and teasing by the company, OPPO finally launched the ColorOS 7 custom user interface for its smartphones, which is based on the latest Android 10 operating system. The company is set to launch the same in India on 26th November.

At the event, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also shared the release timeline for ColorOS 7, with phase 1 of the rollout to begin on November 25.

During phase 1 the software will be released for the OPPO Reno, Reno Inspiration Edition, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno Barcelona Custom Edition, Reno Ace, and Reno Ace Gundam Edition.

In the Phase 2, which is expected to begin later this year in December, the company will start pushing the software to the OPPO Reno 2.

Here’s the complete list of OPPO devices that are scheduled to receive the new update:

Phase 3 (November, 2019) OPPO Reno OPPO Reno Inspiration Edition OPPO Reno 10x Zoom OPPO Reno Barcelona Custom Edition OPPO Reno Ace OPPO Reno Ace Gundam Edition

Phase 2 (December, 2019) OPPO Reno 2



Phase 3 (Q1, 2020) OPPO Reno 2 Z OPPO Reno Z OPPO Find X (including special editions) OPPO R17 (including special editions) OPPO R17 Pro (including special editions) OPPO K5

Phase 4 (Q2, 2020) OPPO R15 (including special editions) OPPO K3 OPPO A9 OPPO A9x OPPO A11 OPPO A11x



