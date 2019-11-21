Oppo Reno 3 dual-mode 5G smartphone to launch next month

Along with the announcement of the latest ColorOS 7 for its smartphones, Oppo has also revealed that the company will be launching the third-generation Oppo Reno smartphone next month. This is surprising given that the company has just launched the Oppo Reno Ace flagship smartphone.

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 smartphone will go official in December 2019. It has also been confirmed that the device will come with support for dual-mode 5G connectivity and will be running ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

While the company has not revealed the internal specifications, we expect the device to come powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 octa-core chipset as the SoC is expected to be the first SD700-series chipset to come with integrated 5G modem.

The said chipset is expected to go official next month, along with the company’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. As said, nothing is known about the hardware specs of the upcoming Reno 3 at the moment.

Coming to the software, the device will be running ColorOS 7, which has just goes official in China. It comes with a simpler user interface, with light colors, refreshed icons, and a new font. The company has also improved visual interaction and there’s a significant performance bump.