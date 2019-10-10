Along with the OPPO K5 smartphone in its home country China, the company has also launched its much anticipated flagship smartphone — OPPO Reno Ace.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor.

It packs 8/12 GB of RAM and comes with 128/256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. In the camera department, the phone features a quad-camera setup which comes with a 48 MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide lens, a 13 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP mono lens.

On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device includes Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, and Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system with ColorOS 6.1 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology.

The OPPO Reno Ace comes in two color options — Blue and Violet. The 8 GB RAM model costs 3,199 Yuan while the 12 GB + 128 GB model is priced at 3,399 Yuan. The top-end model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs 3,799 Yuan. The phone will go on sale in China from 17th October.

Along with that, OPPO in partnership with Bandai Corporation has released Reno Ace Gundam 40th Anniversary Special Edition with 3D avatar, social case and more for the price of 3,599 yuan (~₹35,955) for 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage version. This will be available from October 21st and go on sale from November 11th. The company has said that it will only sell 30,000 units.

OPPO Reno Ace Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, PDAF, OIS, EIS + 8 MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens + 13 MP 1/3″ telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom + 2MP mono lens

16 MP front-facing camera Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, and Dolby Atmos Colors: Blue and Violet

Pricing and Availability