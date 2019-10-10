Honor Vision TV and Vision TV Pro are getting launched in India on 14th October

A couple of months ago, in August, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched its much anticipated smart TVs — Honor Vision TV and Honor TV Pro which runs the company’s own HarmonyOS which is touted to be replacement for Android.

Now, the company has confirmed that both the Smart TV models will get launched in India on 14th October. Honor has sent out media invites for a press event on 14th October in New Delhi where it will showcase its smart TV models.

Although the invite from the company doesn’t explicitly confirm the launch of both models in India, the mention of pop-up camera and Honor Vision branding make it pretty clear that the company will release both models, given that only Vision Pro features a camera sensor.

The Honor Vision 55-inch TV comes with support for 4K HDR screen and offers 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the three-sided borderless full-screen design. Under the hood, it is powered by Honghu 818 quad-core processor and runs HarmonyOS which comes with multi-device interaction.

The standard variant comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage while the Honor Vision TV Pro comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB native storage. It also comes with a pop-up AI camera in the ‘Pro’ model which intelligently tracks user’s face when it is needed.

It has 6 far-field microphones for a voice assistant that can pick up audio even when you are far away. The Vision TV Pro also has 60W (6 x 10W) speakers with Huawei Histen audio effects for an immersive audio experience while the standard model has 40W speakers.

As for the pricing, the Honor Vision TV is priced at 3,799 yuan (~$537/₹38,210) and the Vision TV Pro with the pop-up camera costs 4,799 yuan (~$679/₹48,270). We are expecting similar pricing in the Indian market.