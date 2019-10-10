After launching the OnePlus 7T smartphone in India last month, the company has today officially launched a Pro variant of the same, dubbed as OnePlus 7T Pro. Unlike the 7T, the smartphone resembles the OnePlus 7 Pro with a vertically aligned rear camera setup.

The phone flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED Quad HD+ display with 3100 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, 516PPI, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the pop-up front-facing camera, the display offered on the device is notch-less, enabling full-screen experience.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The device is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and comes in two variants — 8 GB RAM with 256 GB UFS 3.0 2-lane internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, it features a triple camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front side, there’s also a 16-megapixel snapper.

Along with the Nightscape feature for the wide-angle sensor as well, the camera also comes with a new feature called Super Stable, which is basically an improved stabilisation mode. The company will also be offering an additional 50 GB of storage for the users on OnePlus Cloud for the first year.

The phone is running Android 10 operating system based OxygenOS which several India-focused feature such as categorising messages. The smartphone is powered by a 4085 mAh battery and ships with a 30W fast charger, which OnePlus dubs Warp Charge 30T.

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes in Haze Blue color and is priced at £699 and ₹53,999 in India and will go on sale from 12th October. Along with the 7T Pro, the company has also unveiled the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that also comes with a custom phone case made of Alcantara material.

The McLaren Edition is priced at £799 and ₹58,999 in India, and the phone will be up for pre-orders from 11th October with a deposit of ₹5,000 and will start shipments from 5th November. The company has also revealed that those who pre-book the phone will get a pair of Type-C Bullets.

OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core 7nm processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core 7nm processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 8 GB (12 GB for McLaren Edition)

8 GB (12 GB for McLaren Edition) Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS

Android 10 based on OxygenOS Display: 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED fluid display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED fluid display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, an 8 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, an 8 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom Front Camera: 16-megapixel

16-megapixel Internal Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.0

256 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos speakers Colors: Haze Blue

Haze Blue Battery: 4085 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T

Pricing and Availability in India