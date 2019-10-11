OnePlus reveals Android 10-based OxygenOS update roadmap

After Oxygen OS developer build and Open Beta updates based Android 10 were rolled out, the company started rolling out stable OxygenOS 10.0 based on the latest version of Android OS update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones last month.

Now, during the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro and McLaren Edition smartphones, the company revealed the OxygenOS 10 update timeline for its other smartphones. It confirmed that the latest update will be rolled out to devices as far as OnePlus 5 series.

Here’s the timeline for the update as revealed by the company:

OnePlus 6 Series Beta – October 2019 Stable – November 2019

OnePlus 6T Series Beta – October 2019 Stable – November 2019

OnePlus 5 Series – Q2 2020

– Q2 2020 OnePlus 5T Series – Q2 2020

– Q2 2020 OnePlus 7 Series – Already rolled out

The timeline for the latest Android update for the smartphones is in line with the timeline revealed earlier by the company for the Chinese market which offers HydrogenOS instead of OxygenOS that lacks access to Google Play services.

As mentioned, the company has already started rolling out the new Android 10 stable update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in some regions, including India. In China, the public beta version has been rolled out a few weeks ago while the stable build is expected to be available from November.