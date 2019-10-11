Nokia 8.2 affordable 5G smartphone is expected to launch at MWC 2020

Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global has been reportedly working on 5G smartphones. Now, the latest report indicates that the Nokia 8.2 will be the company’s first 5G device.

It goes on to add that the phone will be an affordable 5G device and is expected to get launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

The source further reveals that the smartphone will feature an impressive quadruple-camera setup on the rear as well as an all-new pop-out camera system up front much like its 4G LTE sibling. This means that the phone will come with a notch-less display.

While the company is calling the device “value flagship”, it is being reported that the phone may not come with flagship-grade specifications in order to keep the phone’s pricing low. This could mean that the company will probably launch a real 5G flagship smartphone later.

Earlier, HMD Global’s CEO had claimed that the value flagship smartphone from the company would cost half of the typical 5G device. Currently, most of the available 5G-capable smartphones are priced around $1000. This means that the upcoming Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone should be priced around $500.

Since the phone is reportedly scheduled to get launched at MWC 2020m we expect to get more information about the smartphone, including its full set of specifications and design render leaks to surface online in the coming weeks.

Source