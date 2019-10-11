After months of waiting, Finland-based HMD Global has finally announced the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones at IFA 2019. Now, the company has launched the Nokia 6.2 smartphone in India, approximately a month after the launch of Nokia 7.2 in the Indian market.

The Nokia 6.2 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay having a dedicated PixelWorks display processor that converts SDR to HDR. The screen, which features a waterdrop notch on top, is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There’s a 3 GB RAM model of the phone but that hasn’t been launched in India. It comes with a microSD card slot that enables you to expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

The major upgrade comes in the camera department, which now feature a triple-camera setup with a circular housing. It comes with a 16 MP primary sensor and it is paired with a 5 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide angle lens. There’s also an 8 MP camera in front for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box and the company has promised 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates. There’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button and support for aptX audio. The phone is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Nokia 6.2 comes in Ceramic Black color for a price of ₹15,999 and is now available for purchase exclusive through online retailer Amazon.in.

Nokia 6.2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 500nit brightness, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Rear Camera: 16 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, ZEISS optics

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Type-C 2.0, NFC

Other: Google Assistant button, Notification LED

Colors: Ceramic Black

Battery: 3500 mAh with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability in India