As expected, OPPO has today launched the OPPO K5 smartphone in its home country China as a part of the company’s mid-range K series. The company is also set to launch OPPO Reno Ace smartphone in China today.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 730G.

It packs up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot for expandable storage of up to 256 GB. On the camera front, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back.

The camera sensors include a 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, a 2 MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size, and a 2 MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size.

On the front side, the smartphone comes with 32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system with ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

The OPPO K5 comes in three color options — Green, Blue and White. The 6 GB RAM model is priced at 1,899 Yuan (~₹18,970) while the 8 GB RAM model costs 2,099 Yuan (~₹20,965). The top-end model with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB model costs 2,499 Yuan (~₹24,960). The phone will go on sale in China from 17th October but the company is offering 100 yuan discount for the first two versions for the first sale.

OPPO K5 Specifications

