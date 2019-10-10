Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is expected to launch next month

Qualcomm, which recently launched the Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile processor, is now getting ready to launch its next-generation chipset. Earlier, the company was reported to launch the Snapdragon 865 SoC in December, it will now reportedly launch next month.

As per the report, Qualcomm is expected to launch the SD865 SoC a bit early to keep with the competition, especially from Huawei which recently introduced the Kirin 990 series with integrated 5G modem so that it can support the next-gen of communication technology.

While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform is expected to get launched in November 2019, there is no information available about this chipset. However, reports indicate that it could be manufactured using the second-generation 7nm processor from TSMC, the same process which was used by Apple for its A13 Bionic chipset.

Currently, the SD855+ is the flagship chipset from Qualcomm which as the name suggests, is an upgraded variant of the SD855 launched last year in December and is primarily aimed to providing impressive gaming experience.

It comes with an increase in CPU and GPU performance, 5G, gaming, AI and XR. The Snapdragon 855 Plus features Qualcomm Kryo 485 CPU built on Arm Cortex Technology now runs on a clock speed of up to 2.96 GHz compared to the Snapdragon 855 which runs on a clock speed of up to 2.84GHz.

As for the graphics, it is handled by Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU that offers a 15 percent increase compared to Snapdragon 855. While the bump in numbers is not significant compared to Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 855 Plus will be ideal for gaming.

Source