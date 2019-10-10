Moto E6s Review

After the Motorola One Action, Motorola has again launched a new smartphone in the market and this time its the Moto E6s. It’s a budget smartphone which is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. Is this device worth your money? Read our review to find out.

Moto E6s Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.1-inch u-notch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 80% screen-to-body ratio

Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: up to 512 GB

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and MicroUSB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry

Battery: 3000 mAh removable battery with 10W charging

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

Motorola has gone old school with the Moto E6s as they are giving a removable back panel with the device. The smartphone comes with a glossy mirror back panel that attracts fingerprints easily. It comes in two colors – Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry. We got the Polished Graphite color to play around with but we like the cranberry more as it looks more stylish and as it’s dark the fingerprints won’t be visible easily.

However, Motorola will be soon releasing some swappable back covers which means that in case you get bored with the looks of your phone or you break your back panel you can easily get a new one from the market at a very cheap price. Sounds cool right? If I owned this device, I’d get all those back panels and change them every week.

The Moto E6s just weighs 149 grams and its super light when we compare it with its competitors. Once you remove the back panel inside the phone you get a 3000 mAh removable battery and just like the old times this smartphone has all the SIM slots under its back. With the Moto E6s, you get one nano-SIM slot, one Micro-SIM slot and one MicroSD card slot for expanding your storage. Motorola also gives a nano-SIM adapter in the box so if you have two nano-SIM Cards you don’t have to buy a separate adapter from the market.

Furthermore, you get a fingerprint scanner at the back that comes with the Motorola logo on it. This is by far the coolest fingerprint scanner we’ve seen on a budget smartphone. On the top, you get a 3.5mm headphone jack and below there’s a Micro USB port along with the speakers for your audio output.

Talking about the display, the Motorola Moto E6s flaunts a 6.1-inch u-notch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 80% which is not very impressive and comes in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is good for its price and although it’s an HD+ display you won’t notice the difference. The viewing angles are great and it’s really bright hence you won’t face any problems while using it outside.

User Interface and Software

Motorola Moto E6s runs on Android 9 Pie with a security patch dated August 5, 2019. It doesn’t come under the One program but it offers pure stock Android experience. If you are someone who loves Stock Android then this device is made for you. It doesn’t come with bloatware and the only additional pre-installed apps you get are FM Radio and Motorola Notifications.

As its stock Android, it allows you to choose your device theme and if you are someone who likes Dark Mode than you can change your theme to Dark. It won’t offer you complete dark mode but in some areas like App Drawer, Status Bar and stuff will get the dark theme. Other features include Digital Wellbeing and Standby Intelligent Power Saving that will come in handy to save your battery life.

It also supports the Ambient display that comes without any type of themes. You can have a look at the Screenshots below to get an idea of the UI on Motorola E6s.

Hardware Performance, Benchmarks, and Gaming

Motorola Moto E6s is powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. It is further coupled with 4 GB of RAM and comes with 64 GB of Internal Storage. Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 is a more powerful processor when compared with the Helio P22 but thanks to the Stock Android on Moto E6s the device handles everyday tasks with ease. Multitasking can be done on this one and you can use all your favorite social media apps without any problems.

When it comes to Gaming performance, games like Mario Kart, PUBG Mobile Lite and the good old Subway Surfers run without any problems on the device. Apart from this, heavy games like PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9 and COD keep lagging and you will surely face heavy frame drops. At this price, you can’t expect a phone to run heavy games.

Moving on to the Benchmarks, the Motorola Moto E6 gets a score of 79979 on AnTuTu Benchmark which is way less than its competitors like Redmi 7 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1. On PCMark, the Moto E6s got a Work 2.0 performance score of 5317 whereas on Geekbench 5 the Single-Core was 156 and the Multi-Core score was 810. Storage results were good but not as good as its competitors. You can have a look at the Benchmark Results in the Screenshots below.

Talking about battery life, the Moto E6s is packed with a 3000 mAh removable battery that supports 10W charging. This is the area where Motorola surely did the cost-cutting because at this price a user expects at least a 4000mAh battery. The battery life is not that great and if you are looking for a phone with a good battery then there are better options available in the market.

When it comes to connectivity the Motorola Moto E6s supports Dual SIM with 4G VoLTE. It comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and MicroUSB port for charging. Furthermore, you can also expand your storage as the device comes with a MicroSD card slot too.

Cameras

The Motorola Moto E6s comes with a dual-camera setup at the back that features a 13 MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP Depth Sensor. On the front, the smartphone comes with an 8 MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The camera delivers amazing results in natural light conditions and comes with support or HDR. The pictures from the dual-camera setup come with vivid colors and the depth sensor does its job perfectly.

The Camera App on the Motorola E6s comes with a Bokeh (Portrait Mode), Panorama Mode, Face Beauty Mode and two separate modes for Video and Camera. The camera UI is nice and easy and everything can be customized in seconds.

It is to be noted that there is no Night mode present on the smartphone and you’ll have to click your night shots in the normal camera mode itself. Apart from this, It also doesn’t come with Manual Mode and we are wondering why Motorola didn’t give that.

The front camera does a decent job and you can use the face beauty mode to get better pictures. Have a look at the camera samples below to see how the camera performs.

Verdict

When it comes to design, the phone is surely a fingerprint magnet but it’s beautiful. It’s lightweight and it offers you swappable back panels. The stock android experience is amazing and it handles everyday tasks with ease. Hence, If you are looking for a device that comes with stock android and offers you the complete Stock Android experience then Moto E6s is the perfect choice for you.

Else, Smartphones like the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and M2, Xiaomi Redmi 7, Realme 5 and Redmi Note 7S have better specs at the same price point. So if you are willing to compromise with the Stock Android experience you can get smartphones with a better processor, better battery life and a better camera. That’s all from our side. For more reviews like this make sure you check out our Reviews section.