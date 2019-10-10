Nokia 6.2 is all set to launch in India on 11th October through Amazon

Nokia 6.2, the budget smartphone from HMD Global which was unveiled along with Nokia 7.2 at IFA 2019 last month, is now all set to launch in India. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will get launched in India on 11th October and will be sold through Amazon.

While the Nokia 6.2 budget smartphone is coming to India tomorrow, the Nokia 7.2 was launched in India last month itself and is currently being sold for ₹18,599.

Coming to the Nokia 6.2, the phone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay having a dedicated PixelWorks display processor that converts SDR to HDR. The screen, which has a waterdrop notch, is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with either 3 GB or 4 GB RAM and three internal storage options — 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables you to expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

The major upgrade comes in the camera department, which now feature a triple-camera setup with a circular housing. It comes with a 16 MP primary sensor and it is paired with a 5 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide angle lens. There’s also an 8 MP camera in front for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box and the company has promised 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates. There’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button and support for aptX audio. The phone is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Nokia 6.2 was introduced in two color options — Ceramic Black and Ice with a starting price of €199 (~$219 or ~₹15,790). We should know the phone’s pricing in India when the device launches tomorrow.

Source