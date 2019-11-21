Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India for ₹1,299

After launching the Mi Smart Band 4 fitness tracker, Xiaomi has today launched a new fitness wearable device in the Indian market — Mi Band 3i, as the company had promised.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i is a cheaper version of the Mi Band 3 and comes with a 0.78-inch OLED touch screen display that shows real-time data for running, cycling, walking, and other activities.

It is also 5ATM water proof which means that you can take it for swimming under 50 meters. To cut down the pricing, the company has ditched the heart rate sensor that’s present in the Mi Band 3.

You can view the caller name on the band, check weather and reject the call with a long press of the button, when connected to the phone. It is powered by a 110 mAh battery that promises about 20 days of standby time.

As for the connectivity options, it comes with Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy (LE) using which it can be connected with both Android and iOS devices. The Xiaomi Mi Band 3i comes in Black color is priced at ₹1,299 and is available for purchase from the company’s official website.