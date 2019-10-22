Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Review

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 has finally arrived in India alongside the launch of MiTV 4X and the Mi Smart Water Purifier. The Mi Smart Band 4 which is a smart fitness band is the successor to the last year’s Mi Band 3 that was considered to be the best-value fitness band. Here’s what you need to know about the newest Mi Smart Band 4 smartband in our review.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Specifications

Display: 0.95-inch RGB AMOLED touch display, 120 x 240 pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness, 2.5D tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating

Protection: Up to 5ATM water-resistant

RAM | ROM: 512 MB | 16 MB

Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, Capacitive proximity sensor

Features: 6 workout modes (Treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, cycling, walking, pool swimming), Count steps, distance, and calories burned, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, 24-hour heart rate checking, resting, idle alerts

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Wrist Strap Material & Length: Thermoplastic polyurethane, 155-216mm adjustable length, strap compatible with Mi Band 3

Battery: 135 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), 20-day battery life, up to 2 hours charging time

OS Compatibility: Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or above

Box Contents: Mi Smart Band 4, Strap, USB Charger, User Manual

Weight: 22.1 grams

Price: Rs 2,299

Design, Display & Specifications

Moving to the design and build, the Mi Smart Band 4 doesn’t have the best-looking design but has modest improvements, the screen size being the major one. The major change in the Mi Smart Band 4 is the color display, the Mi Smart Band 4 now comes with a colorful display that was missing on the predecessor, Mi Band 3.

Speaking of the display, the Mi Smart Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch 240 x 120 pixels colored touch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 282 ppi and 400 nits brightness.

The back has an optical heart rate sensor, two charging pins, and a Mi branding whereas the front has a 2.5D curved display with tempered glass on top with anti-fingerprint coating. It’s water resistance up to 5 ATM.

The tracker can be removed from the silicon belt and can be charged via the bundled USB charging cradle. We had issues with the charging cradle, the Mi Smart Band 4 doesn’t seem to fit in rather pops out from the charging, although we managed to secure it with a rubber band anyways.

Wearing the band is comfortable, there’s hardly a mark on your wrist after wearing it for hours, unless you’re wearing it too tightly and you get a mark of the protruding heart rate sensor on the back.

Connectivity includes the new Bluetooth 5.0 module compared to the predecessor’s Bluetooth 4.2 support. Specs include 512 MB RAM and 16 MB ROM on the device.

The battery on the Mi Smart Band 4 is 135 mAh which has been slightly increased compared to the Mi Band 3 (110 mAh). Expect the battery to last up to 20 days on a single charge unless you use it frequently.

Features: Fitness, Tracking, & Mi Fit App

As for the features, you get similar features saw on the Mi Band 3, the Mi Smart Band 4 tracks all the basics fitness activities, step counter, distance covered, calories burned, heart rates, resting, and sleep cycle. The stock homescreen shows you day, date, time, battery percentage, and steps counter.

The Mi Smart Band 4 also features workout modes which include outdoor running, cycling, walking, treadmill, pool swimming, and exercise. It comes with a six-axis sensor that intelligently detects different swimming activities such as Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly stroke, and Medley.

You don’t get a built-in GPS but that’s what you get at this price, the GPS-enabled fitness trackers are higher in price as far as I know.

Aside from the fitness activities, the Mi Smart Band 4 has smartwatch functions like notifying you about the calls, SMS, alarms, event reminders, app alerts and shows you weather information.

What’s added new is you can now control your music from your wrist, the Mi Smart Band 4 has music control features, just swipe to the left from the right or vice versa. This feature is handy, especially you don’t want to remove the phone from the pocket just to change the music.

The Mi Smart Band 4 connects with the Mi Fit app (can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple’s App Store). The app shows you the heart rate, sleep data along with the walking, running, and cycling that uses the phone’s GPS to track. You can get a detailed chart of your fitness activities inside the app.

Then there’s a lot of customizations for the band’s display, you can choose the desired watch faces from the Band display settings. It also unlocks the screen via the Smart Lock feature on Android.

Verdict

The Mi Smart Band 4 has a better display overall and more activity profiles although it has slightly increased the price compared to the predecessor, it sounds worthy in my opinion, a colored display is always better.

Xiaomi seems offering quite a lot of smart features into a device this small, there’s no denying that the Mi Smart Band 4 is one of the best value for money smartband.

Talking about the price, the Mi Smart Band 4 is comparatively cheaper than its rivals and other fitness trackers with similar features. If you are looking for a smartband on a budget, the Mi Smart Band 4 is highly considerable.

For those who already have the Mi Band 3, know that the only major difference is the large colored display and added features like the customizable watch faces, if you wish to get a smartband with the colored screen, you may upgrade.