Reliance Jio launches new All-In-One plans — price, benefits, and other details

A lot is changing with regards to Reliance Jio since the past few weeks. Recently, the company announced that it will start charging 6 paisa per minute to Jio users who make phones calls to other networks. This meant that users need to do IUC top-up on top of the regular plan.

Today, Reliance Jio has announced new All-In-One plans for the prepaid users which come with more data and calling benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about these new plans.

There’s a plan worth ₹222 per month in which users get 2 GB of data per day along with unlimited calling on Jio to Jio network. For calling to non-Jio networks, users get 1,000 free minutes.

Another plan costs ₹333 per month that offers the same data and calling benefits, however, the company has increased the validity period to two months. The same benefits are available in the plan that is worth ₹444 but it offers three months of validity.

The ₹555 plan is the same as the ₹444 plan but it offers more free IUC minutes. The validity stays same at 84 days along with 2 GB data per day, 100 SMSes, free Jio-to-Jio calls and Jio Apps subscription. However, subscribers will get 3000 minutes of IUC minutes with this pack.

Every additional payment of ₹111 over base plan provides 1-month extra service, says the company. Its noteworthy that the new plans are an upgrade over the current 1.5 GB daily data plans.

According tot he company, the new plans entail additional data along with free 1,000 minute of offnet IUC minutes, which would have cost users ₹80 if bought separately.

₹222 plan

Validity: 28 days

28 days Data: 2 GB per day

2 GB per day SMS: 100 free

100 free Jio to Jio Calling: Unlimited

Unlimited Non-Jio Calling: 1000 minutes

1000 minutes Jio Apps access

₹333 plan

Validity: 56 days

56 days Data: 2 GB per day

2 GB per day SMS: 100 free

100 free Jio to Jio Calling: Unlimited

Unlimited Non-Jio Calling: 1000 minutes

1000 minutes Jio Apps access

₹444 plan

Validity: 84 days

84 days Data: 2 GB per day

2 GB per day SMS: 100 free

100 free Jio to Jio Calling: Unlimited

Unlimited Non-Jio Calling: 1000 minutes

1000 minutes Jio Apps access

₹555 plan

Validity: 84 days

84 days Data: 2 GB per day

2 GB per day SMS: 100 free

100 free Jio to Jio Calling: Unlimited

Unlimited Non-Jio Calling: 3000 minutes

3000 minutes Jio Apps access

While these new All-In-One plans seems similar to the regular prepaid plans but the company says that mathematically these plans are cheaper with more benefits.