Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6 GB RAM and triple rear cameras launched in China
Vivo had earlier teased the launch of a smartphone in China which was later revealed to be the Vivo U3. Today, the Chinese company has officially announced the device in its home market.
The Vivo U3 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display having a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by 2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU.
In terms of memory variants, there are two models — 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM both of which packs 64 GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable memory of 256 GB using a microSD card.
As for the cameras, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and a Micro USB port. The phone is running Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Vivo U3 Specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch 2340 × 1080 pixels Full HD+ LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: 2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 612 GPU
- RAM: 4/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- Internal Storage: 64 GB storage
- Expandable Storage: Yes; up to 256 GB
- OS: Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Rear Camera: 16MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and Micro USB port
- Colors: Black, Blue, and Green
- Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price of 4 GB RAM: 999 Yuan (~$141)
- Price of 6 GB RAM: 1,199 Yuan (~$169)
- Availability: Now on pre-order in China