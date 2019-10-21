Vivo had earlier teased the launch of a smartphone in China which was later revealed to be the Vivo U3. Today, the Chinese company has officially announced the device in its home market.

The Vivo U3 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display having a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by 2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU.

In terms of memory variants, there are two models — 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM both of which packs 64 GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable memory of 256 GB using a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and a Micro USB port. The phone is running Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo U3 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch 2340 × 1080 pixels Full HD+ LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.53-inch 2340 × 1080 pixels Full HD+ LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio CPU: 2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform

2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 612 GPU

Adreno 612 GPU RAM: 4/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM Internal Storage: 64 GB storage

64 GB storage Expandable Storage: Yes; up to 256 GB

Yes; up to 256 GB OS: Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie) Rear Camera: 16MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and Micro USB port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and Micro USB port Colors: Black, Blue, and Green

Black, Blue, and Green Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability