Vivo to soon launch a new smartphone powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset

Vivo is teasing the launch of a new smartphone in its home market China. From the teaser shared by the company, it has been confirmed that the phone in question will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

The teaser of the upcoming budget friendly smartphone also revels the design of the phone’s rear panel. This will be the fourth SD675-powered smartphone from the company to get launched this year. So far, it has launched Vivo V15, S1 Pro, and V17 Pro powered by the same chipset.

It is confirmed to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor added security. There’s also a triple camera setup on the back where the sensors are aligned vertically in the top-left corner. The Vivo branding can be seen at the bottom-left corner of the backside of the device.

While the specs of the phone have not been revealed by the company, it seems to be the Vivo V1934A/T smartphone that was recently spotted on TENAA. It could probably be launched under the company’s Y-series or U-series of budget devices.

As per the TENAA listing, the phone will come with a 6.53-inch LCD full HD+ display with waterdrop notch and will be powered by 2.0GHz octa-core chipset. The handset may come in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options along with 128 GB of native storage.

It has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel while the rear camera setup features a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system. The Android 9 Pie OS runs on the device along with FunTouch OS 9.1 UI. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it may come with up to 18W fast charging support.