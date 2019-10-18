Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have created a hype ever since they stepped into the market. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch display whereas the Note 10+ flaunts a bigger 6.8-inch display. Both the smartphones run on Android 9.0 Pie which is based on the Samsung One UI. The One UI by Samsung adds a lot of additional features in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series and hence in this article we’ve compiled the latest Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features for both the smartphones. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features You Should Know

1) Take Pictures with the S Pen

One of the coolest features that you get with the S Pen is that it allows you to take pictures without even touching your screen. You can take pictures with the S Pen just by clicking the button it comes with. In addition to this, you can also switch between the front and the rear camera by double pressing it.

2) Dark Mode

While everyone is waiting to get the Dark Mode in Android’s next big update, you can experience it right now on the Galaxy Note 10 series thanks to its One UI. Dark Mode helps you to save your battery and gives your device a darker theme to keep your eyes comfortable at night. To enable Dark Mode on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Display -> Tap on the Night Mode slider to enable Dark Mode on the device.

3) Get Flash Notifications

This is a unique feature that we hardly get on Smartphones these days. With the Flash notification feature on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, you can flash the camera light or your screen whenever you receive a notification. This feature will come in handy to the users who never want to miss a notification. To enable Flash Notifications on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Accessibility -> Advanced settings -> Flash Notifications -> and Tap on the slider to turn on Camera Flash and Screen Flash.

4) Make use of Dual Messenger

If you have multiple accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp or any other service then this feature will come in handy for you. With the Dual Messenger feature on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, you can run two apps of the same kind on your smartphone. To use Dual Messenger on Note 10 series all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Advanced Features -> Dual Messenger -> Select the Apps for which you want a Secondary App.

5) Customize your Theme with Galaxy Themes

If you are bored with the default icons and home screen on the OneUI you can customize it by using Galaxy Themes on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. Galaxy Themes features a collection of more than 100 themes and each theme comes with its own Icon Pack, Wallpaper and Lockscreen Style. Download the theme you like, Apply it and you are ready to go.

6) Customize Clock Style

OneUI offers you a lot of clock styles to choose from. Not only the clock style but The clock layout, as well as, its color can be changed. To customize the Clock style on your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Lock Screen -> Clock Style

Here you will get the option to change the clock style of the Always On Display as well as the Lock Screen. Choose from the calendar based clocks, dual clocks, or analog clocks whichever you want. Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

7) One-handed mode

If you aren’t comfortable with the big display size on the Note 10 series than this feature may come in handy for you. With the One-handed mode on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, you can shrink your screen size and use your smartphone easily with one hand. There are two methods to do that – There’s a gesture method and the second method is by pressing the Home button three times. To enable One-handed mode all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Advanced Features -> Motions and Gestures -> Turn on the One-handed mode slider.

Have a look at the Screenshots below to see how it’s done.

8) Add FaceWidgets

Facewidgets on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series give important information such as Schedules, Alarms, and Weather directly on your Lock Screen and Always-On display. To add Face Widgets on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Lock Screen -> Face Widgets -> and select the widgets which you want to display on your Lock Screen and Always-on display.

9) Change Lockscreen Shortcuts

If you have some Apps that you use on a regular basis, you can launch them quickly by changing your Lockscreen shortcuts. For gamers, you can set Call of Duty and PUBG Mobile as your lock screen shortcut and launch those games quickly whenever you feel like playing. To change Lock Screen shortcuts on your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Lock Screen -> App Shortcuts -> Choose the Left and Right Shortcut you want.

10) Homescreen in Landscape Mode

Now, I know this seems weird but with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, you can actually use your phone in Landscape Mode by tweaking some settings. To change your Homescreen in Landscape Mode all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Display -> Home Screen -> Enable the Rotate to Landscape mode slider.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

Wrapping Up:

