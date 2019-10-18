OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders showcase punch-hole display and quad-camera setup

It’s been just a couple of weeks since the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro flagship smartphones were launched by the company. Now, details about the brand’s next-gen flagship device — OnePlus 8 Pro has surfaced online through 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks.

The renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro have surfaced online which reveals the phone’s design and well as some key features. The renders suggest that the OP8 Pro will be the first smartphone from the company to come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

Another major difference in the upcoming device compared to the current flagship smartphone is the front-facing camera module. While the OnePlus 7T Pro has a pop-up mechanism for housing the front-facing snapper, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a punch-hole display for housing the camera sensor.

The report adds that the phone will come with a slightly bigger display of 6.65-inch and a 6.5-inch screen size tipped for the OnePlus 8. Since the company has confirmed 90Hz refresh rate for all its future devices, the upcoming phone will support the same.

Along with the three camera sensors on the back in the vertical alignment, there will also be a 3D ToF sensor placed next to it. The LED flash module is placed below the three camera sensors. The company’s logo and the name are etched on the back too.

On the sides, there will be an alert slider while the power button will be on the right edge and the volume rocker keys will be on the left side. At the bottom, the USB Type-C port will be in the middle, along with a redesigned speaker grille.

However, the specifications of the smartphone still remains unknown but we expect it to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. There’s also a possibility that the OnePlus 8 series may also feature 5G support as well as wireless charging support.

