OnePlus 7T Pro teased to launch in India on 10th October via Amazon

A couple of weeks ago, OnePlus launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market — OnePlus 7T and surprising, the 7T Pro wasn’t announced. However, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 7T on 10th October in London.

Along with the phone’s launch in the UK, the company has also teased that the 7T Pro will get launched in India on the same date, i.e. 10th October and will be available exclusively through Amazon. While the company’s teaser mentions OnePlus 7T series, the URL on the Amazon landing page confirms that the phone indeed is 7T Pro.

If the rumors are to be believed, then the OnePlus 7T Pro will feature similar design as the 7 Pro with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but with a 6.67-inch Quad HD 90Hz curved Fluid AMOLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage.

Thought we were done? Oh we're just getting started. Watch out for something special | Oct 10 🤩 Get notified on https://t.co/V7hq4ZjFIt – https://t.co/mFNfvH7GTi pic.twitter.com/hJizQmyhvm — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 5, 2019

The device is also expected to come with improved camera setup on the back and will be powered by a 4085 mAh battery. Just like the 7T, the Pro variant will also come with support for Warp Charge 30T technology which is said to be 23% faster than its predecessor.

Along with the Pro variant, another smartphone is also expected to make its debut — OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which is expected to pack 12 GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Event will take place at the Magazine London Theater in London on 10th October 2019 at 16:00 BST (8:30 PM IST). There will also be a launch event in India simultaneously.

