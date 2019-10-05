Samsung Galaxy A20s goes official in India; features triple rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery
Samsung had launched the Galaxy A20s smartphone in Thailand last month and now the company has launched the same in the Indian market. The launch of Galaxy A20s in India comes weeks after the company brought the Galaxy A30s and A50s in India.
The smartphone features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor along with Adreno 506 GPU.
The 3 GB RAM model comes with 32 GB of internal storage while the 4 GB RAM model packs 64 GB internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB.
Coming to the camera department, it has been upgraded with a triple-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP 120° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor.
On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.
It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in three color options — Black, Blue, and Green. The 3 GB RAM model is priced at ₹11,999 while the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999. It will be available starting from today, October 5, 2019, through Samsung e-Store, Samsung Opera House, and leading retail stores.
Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
- GPU: Adreno 506 GPU
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- Operating System: Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.4-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution
- Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Yes, via microSD card up to 512 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port
- Other: Fingerprint sensor
- Colors: Blue, Green, and Black
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 15W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price of 3 GB RAM model: ₹11,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM model: ₹13,999
- Availability: From 5th October