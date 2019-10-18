Moto RAZR 2019 foldable smartphone to launch on 13th November

Motorola, the smartphone manufacturer now owned by Motorola has been working on a foldable smartphone since quite some time. The phone, named Moto RAZR 2019, is now expected to get launched on 13th November.

The company has sent out media invites for a launch event on 13th November. The invite showcases the side-profiles of the RAZR V3 phone in an animated way. This hints that the company could launch the Moto RAZR 2019 smartphone with a clamshell foldable design.

Motorola has also mentioned that the event will feature the “highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon” – “An original unlike any other.”

Unlike other foldable smartphones launched this year with a horizontal foldable screen, the upcoming Moto RAZR 2019 is expected to have a vertical folding screen. Rumors and leaks related to the device suggests that the phone will fold inwards and offer a much compact device than the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X.

The smartphone will reportedly pack a cover display, a foldable screen, a mid-range chipset from Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series, and a smaller battery cell. However, specific details about the phone’s specifications are not yet known.

As for the pricing, the upcoming RAZR 2019 phone could cost around $1,500. If that’s true, then the smartphone will be about $500 cheaper than Samsung’s foldable phone Galaxy Fold.

