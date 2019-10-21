After launching several devices under its Nova 5 lineup, the Chinese giant Huawei has today launched yet another budget smartphone in the same series — Huawei Nova 5z. It comes with a quad cameras on the back, housed inside a square module.

The smartphone seems similar to the Huawei Nova 5i Pro. It features an IPS LCD display of 6.26 inches that carries support for Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It has a punch-hole present on the top-left corner for the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 810 octa-core processor, along with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. Inside the punch-hole, the device is equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

On the back side, the phone comes with quad-camera setup which consists of a 48-mgeapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide angle with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.1ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The device runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which comes with support for 20W fast charging.

The Huawei Nova 5z comes in three color options — Black, Blue, and Green. The 6 GB RAM model is priced at 1,599 Yuan (~$226) while the 8 GB RAM model costs 1,799 Yuan (~$255). It will go on sale in China from 1st November.

