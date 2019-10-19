How to enable Dark Mode in Google Maps on Android 10

Most of the popular apps are now getting the new Dark Mode which makes the experience much better when using during the night time. Google has started releasing newly updated apps which comes with Dark Mode, however, the feature wasn’t made available for every app.

But the company has now started rolling out the Dark Mode update for almost all of its apps. The latest app from the search engine giant to get the new update is Google Maps.

The company has announced that if you are running Google Maps on Android 10 operating system, you can get the Dark Mode. While there’s a dark theme available, this new Dark Mode turns the notifications, menu and other options of the app into the shades of black and grey.

If you want to try out this mode, here is how you can do it.

How to enable dark mode in Google Maps

Open Google Maps on your phone

Go to the menu at the top left corner

Go to Settings > Navigation settings

Select the ‘Colour display’ option

Turn on the toggle for “Night” option

Do note that the company has said that the Dark Mode for the app is currently available for the users of Android 10 only. We expect the company to soon rollout this new feature for other versions as well, along with iOS.