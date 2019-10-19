Vivo U3 smartphone’s specs, pricing and availability details surface online

We recently reported about Vivo teasing the launch of a new smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. Now, it has been confirmed that the phone in question is the Vivo U3 and the company has now shared more details about the phone.

The upcoming Vivo U3 seems to be a more advanced version of the Vivo U3x smartphone that was launched in China last month. Apart from confirming the SD675 SoC, the render of the phone released by the company reveals more details.

It shows that the phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back where the sensors are aligned vertically and are placed in the top-left corner. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Design wise, the upcoming Vivo U3 smartphone seems very similar to the Vivo U3x, which is itself a rebranded version of the U10 smartphone launched in India.

Based on the TENAA listing, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design. Powered by SD675 SoC, the phone will pack 4 GB or 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the phone is expected to have a 16 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it is expected to have a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Running on Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS, the phone will come powered by an impressive 5000 mAh battery.

Reports indicate that the Vivo U3 will be available for pre-order in China from 21st October and will be priced at 999 Yuan (~₹10,000) for the 4 GB RAM model while the 6 GB RAM model will cost 1,199 Yuan which is roughly ₹12,000.

Source