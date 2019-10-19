Apple AirPods Pro with noise cancelling feature to reportedly launch this month

Apple launched its first true wireless earphones — Apple AirPods in 2016 and earlier this year, the company introduced its successor — the Apple AirPods with H1 chip that comes with optional wireless charging case.

Now, there have been reported about the company working on yet another variant of the earphones that are expected to launch soon. We recently reported about the design case of the upcoming AirPods getting leaked and now we have got some more information.

As per the new report, the AirPods Pro with revamped design and noise cancelling feature will get launched by the end of this month. With such new features, the pricing of the upcoming product is expected to be higher than the current-generation model.

The report also claims that Apple has chosen the ‘Pro’ name for the new AirPods in order to differentiate the new model with old AirPods with H1 chip. Another report suggests that the AirPods supplier Inventec is said to be coordinating with Lixun, a Chinese manufacturer to undertake new orders.

Another report also claims that the AirPods Pro will comes with a new metal design for increased heat dissipation. While not yet confirmed, the pricing of the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro is said to be $260. We should know more information this in the coming days.

