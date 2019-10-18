Huawei Enjoy 10 goes official in China with a punch-hole display and dual rear cameras

China-based Huawei has today launched a new smartphone in its home country — Huawei Enjoy 10, which is an affordable variant of the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus that was launched last month.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display bearing a screen resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710F processor and is coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, it comes with a dual camera setup on the back that consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing. For taking selfies and video-calling, the handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor featuring an aperture of f/2.0.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and A-GPS. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 user interface and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Huawei Enjoy 10 comes in four color options — Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Breathing Crystal, and Acacia Red. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model is priced at 1,199 Yuan (~₹12,000) while the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants cost 1,399 Yuan (~₹14,000). The phone will go on sale in China from 1st November but the company has started taking pre-orders.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710F octa-core processor

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display bearing a screen resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture + 2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Yes, via microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Breathing Crystal, and Acacia Red

Pricing and Availability