Apple iPhone XR is now reportedly being assembled in India

As per the new report, Apple has started assembling its last year’s iPhone XR smartphone in India at the Foxconn Manufacturing plant in Chennai. A report from WSJ claims that the decision to move its supply chain to other countries apart from China has been in the works for quite some time.

This is mainly because of the on-going trade war between the US and China. Thus, Apple has been considering moving some of its manufacturing plants to India. From the report, Foxconn has reportedly upgraded its plants to make more sophisticated smartphones.

Apple had started experimenting with the export of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 models to Europe and now it is being reported that the company will also start exporting the newer iPhone XR and iPhone 11 as well.

If you are excited about the iPhone XR getting assembled in India wondering the prices for the phone will come down in India, then there’s a bad news. The company will be saving about 20 percent on the import duty will not drop the price of the smartphone in India.

iPhone 6S and iPhone SE were already being manufactured in India and the company didn’t cut the pricing of those units. So, it’s unlikely that Apple will offer a discount on the iPhone XR in India.

Apple has been making a lot of changes in the Indian market to get a bigger market share in one of the world’s largest smartphone market. Recently, it was confirmed that Apple will be opening its own retail store in India in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The said store in Mumbai is planned to be the largest store in India and is apparently three times the size of the largest franchisee store by Flagship Apple Premium Reseller in Mumbai’s High Street Phoenix Mall.

Source