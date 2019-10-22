Honor 9X smartphone will be launched in India by the end of this year

Even though Huawei has been banned from using US-based companies’ technology, the ban has not stopped the Chinese giant from launching new devices. The company had launched the Honor 9X series smartphone in China in July and it is all set to launch the same in India.

In an interview with the Press Trust of India, the company’s Indian President Charles Peng has announced that the Honor 9X will be launched in the country by the end of this year. He has also revealed that the brand is planning to launch its Internet of Things (IoT) products in India in the near future.

Additionally, Peng said that the company is in talks with major streaming service providers to support the Honor Vision TV, which will be available in the country in Q1 2020.

The Honor 9X comes with a 6.59-inch display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and is powered by a 2.27GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As for the cameras, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter that offers depth-sensing capability.

It comes with a 16-megapixel sensor on the front side for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on he device include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and A-GPS with GLONASS. The phone runs Android Pie with EMUI 9 and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.