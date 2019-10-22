Honor

Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) launched in China; features 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Kirin 710F SoC and 8 GB RAM

By Jeet

Honor 20 Lite, aka Honor 20 Youth Edition, which has been in the news for the past few weeks, has now officially been launched in China.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution having 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The device also comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 12nm Kirin 710F processor.

Honor-20-Lite-Blue-Water-Jade

It comes packed with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, with a microSD card slot for expansion. The smartphone is packed with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging technology.

The handset boots Android 9 Pie overlaid with EMU 9.1.1 and comes with GPU Turbo feature that enables the phone to deliver optimized performance while gaming.

In the camera department, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and on the backside, it houses a triple camera setup that consists of an f/1.8 48-megapixel main lens, an f/2.4 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and an f/2.4 aperture 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Honor 20 Lite is available in 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB storage variants in China. They are priced at RMB 1,399 (~Rs 14,000), RMB 1,499 Yuan (~Rs 15,000), RMB 1,699 (~Rs 17,000) and RMB 1,899 (~Rs 19,000) respectively.

As for the availability, the 6 GB and 8 GB RAM editions will be available for purchase from October 25th in China while the 4 GB RAM variant will go on sale from November 11th.

Honor 20 Lite Specifications

  • CPU: 2.27 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710F 12nm octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6/8 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1
  • Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS punch-hole display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution
  • Rear Camera: 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Other: In-display Fingerprint sensor
  • Colors: Magic Night Black, Blue Water Jade and Icelandic Fantasy
  • Battery: 4000 mAh with 20W fast charging

Pricing and Availability

  • 4 GB + 64 GB: RMB 1,399 (~Rs 14,000)
  • 6 GB + 64 GB: RMB 1,499 Yuan (~Rs 15,000)
  • 6 GB + 128 GB: RMB 1,699 (~Rs 17,000)
  • 8 GB + 128 GB: RMB 1,899 (~Rs 19,000)
  • Availability: From 25th October in China