Honor 20 Lite, aka Honor 20 Youth Edition, which has been in the news for the past few weeks, has now officially been launched in China.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution having 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The device also comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 12nm Kirin 710F processor.

It comes packed with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, with a microSD card slot for expansion. The smartphone is packed with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging technology.

The handset boots Android 9 Pie overlaid with EMU 9.1.1 and comes with GPU Turbo feature that enables the phone to deliver optimized performance while gaming.

In the camera department, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and on the backside, it houses a triple camera setup that consists of an f/1.8 48-megapixel main lens, an f/2.4 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and an f/2.4 aperture 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Honor 20 Lite is available in 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB storage variants in China. They are priced at RMB 1,399 (~Rs 14,000), RMB 1,499 Yuan (~Rs 15,000), RMB 1,699 (~Rs 17,000) and RMB 1,899 (~Rs 19,000) respectively.

As for the availability, the 6 GB and 8 GB RAM editions will be available for purchase from October 25th in China while the 4 GB RAM variant will go on sale from November 11th.

Honor 20 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.27 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710F 12nm octa-core processor

2.27 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710F 12nm octa-core processor RAM: 4/6/8 GB

4/6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS punch-hole display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS punch-hole display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution Rear Camera: 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack Other: In-display Fingerprint sensor

In-display Fingerprint sensor Colors: Magic Night Black, Blue Water Jade and Icelandic Fantasy

Magic Night Black, Blue Water Jade and Icelandic Fantasy Battery: 4000 mAh with 20W fast charging

Pricing and Availability