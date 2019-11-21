Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite to reportedly launch in India in December

Before the year ends, South Korean giant Samsung is getting set to launch a few smartphones in the Indian market. As per the report, the company is getting ready to launch at least three smartphones in December this year — Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A51.

However, this is contradictory to the previous report which suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite won’t get launched in India at all. That report had also said that the Samsung Galaxy A51 will get launched in India next year.

This is a bit surprising given that the flagship series models are getting launched late given that the company is now gearing up to launch the Galaxy S11 series smartphones. But this could be a part of the company’s new startegy for the smartphones, especially in the developing markets.

Samsung recently revamped the Galaxy A-series smartphones and also launched the Galaxy M lineup in India as an online-exclusive series. However, that series is now available for purchase through offline stores as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, which will be aided by 5-megapixel depth-sensing unit and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the front side, the phone is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to be be more affordable compared to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. While the specifications of the phone are unknown at the moment, it’s said to come with model number SM-N770F.