ColorOS 7 is all set to launch in India on 26th November

OPPO, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has been offering a custom user interface to its users — ColorOS, which sits on top of Android operating system. The company is now set to launch the latest version of the UI in the coming days — ColorOS 7.

While the global launch of ColorOS 7 is set to take place in China on 20th November, the company has today confirmed that the same will be launched in India on 26th November.

However, nothing much is known about the ColorOS 7 but we don’t expect it to receive a massive overhaul. Since Android 10 operating system has already been launched and many newly updated custom Android experiences, including MIUI 11 and EMUI 10 are based on the latest version of Android, we expect the ColorOS 7 to be based on Android 10 OS as well.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed the development of a bloat-free, near-stock Android experience for Realme phones. He revealed that the it will be based on the ColorOS 7 software experience but not not revealed much information about it.

Recently, some of the screenshots of the user interface for the upcoming ColorOS 7 were leaked online. It revealed that the UI will be based on Android 10 OS and will come with a new charging and transition animations. It seems that there will be new icons and the notifications bar has also been redesigned.

The app drawer is not visible in the leaked images but there will be an app drawer given that the previous version allowed users to switch between the app drawer and home screen design. The company has also shared a short teaser video of the same with a gaming theme which indicates that new custom UI will come with a new version of Game Boost.