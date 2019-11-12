Samsung reveals detailed specifications of Exynos 980 chipset

A couple of months ago, in September, Samsung announced its first 5G integrated chipset — Samsung Exynos 980, designed for the mid-range smartphones. Now, the company has revealed details specs of this new chipset on its website.

The chipset is made up of 2.2 GHz dual-core Cortex-A77 and 1.8 GHz hexa-core Cortex-A55 with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU and integrated NPU. It supports WQHD+ displays with resolution up to 3360 x 1440 pixels and features a 5G modem.

The Exynos 980 is design using 8nm FinFET architecture and supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1, eMMC 5.1 storage. With its digital signal processor (DSP) and neural processing unit (NPU), the SoC can deliver AI capabilities for pro-grade cameras and intelligent assistants.

It allows on-device AI-powered tasks rather than sending personal information to the server for processing. This reduces response time, improves security and has data privacy benefits. The chipset is designed to handle intensive tasks required for low latency, high-bandwidth 5G spectrum with ease.

The camera on the Exynos 980 supports up to five individual sensors and is able to process three sensors simultaneously, offering a true multi-camera experience. It supports sensors up to 108-megapixel and up to 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual cameras.

Coming to the graphics department, the chipset comes with the ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU with enough 3D processing capabilities required during an intense gaming session that reduces gaming lags and loading times. It supports Wi-Fi 6 that offers faster speeds allowing a lag-free online gaming experience or buffer-free high-resolution video streaming session over the Wi-Fi network.

The chipset also comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0 for multi-device connectivity and GNSS for accurate location mapping. The multi-format codec (MFEC) on the chipset supports 4K UHD encoding and decoding at 120fps.