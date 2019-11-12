Realme 5s smartphone is coming soon, confirms Flipkart

Realme recently launched its Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones and now it seems that the company is all set to launch a third smartphone in this lineup, dubbed as Realme 5s. While the launch date is not yet known, we expect the device to go official at its Realme X2 Pro launch event in New Delhi on 20th November.

Indian eCommerce platform Flipkart has set up a landing page on its website for the X2 Pro, and at the top of that page, there’s a text which reads “realme 5s Coming Soon”. The Realme 5s smartphone was first mentioned when it got NBTC and BIS certification.

Currently, nothing is known about this upcoming smartphone but given that it has an ‘S’ suffix in its name, we expect the device to be a watered-down variant of the Realme 5.

The company is selling tickets from today for the launch event, for a price of ₹299 which is now ‘Sold Out’ on BookMyShow. Along with the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s smartphones, the company is also expected to launch a few accessories such as fitness band. A true wireless earphones from the company is also expected to get launched.

