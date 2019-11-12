Honor V30 series confirmed to go official on 26th November

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its flagship smartphones — Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro at a launch event in its home market China on 26th November. The company had earlier teased about these upcoming phones and now it has officially announced the launch date.

So far, the company has only confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by its flagship Kirin 990 5G chipset, which in turn revealed 5G connectivity support. However, the launch event poster further reveals that phone will have a punch-hole display for housing dual front camera sensors.

Recently, a tipster revealed some key specs of the upcoming devices and now the camera specs and pricing details of the Honor V30 series has leaked online. It claimed that the Honor V30 will come with a punch-hole LCD display while the V30 Pro will have an OLED display with a larger punch hole for dual cameras, which is in line with the previous leaks related to the upcoming phones.

The V30 will come with a 60 MP primary camera paired with a 16 MP super wide-angle lens, a 2 MP 2.4 cm macro lens, and a ToF camera. As for the front camera, there will be a 32 MP selfie snapper. On the other hand, the V30 Pro will come with a 60 MP main rear camera but a 20 MP super wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a ToF camera. On the front side, the Pro variant will have a 32 MP primary sensor and an unknown secondary sensor.

Coming to the pricing, the report says that the Honor V30 series smartphones will be priced under ¥3000 ( approx. $420). To know for sure about these smartphones, including specifications, pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch on 26th November.

Source