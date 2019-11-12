HP Elite Dragonfly convertible laptop goes official in India for ₹1,49,990

HP Elite Dragonfly, the company’s new convertible laptop which made its debut in September this year, has now been officially launched in India. The company is touting it as the lightest business convertible laptop in the world, weighing under a kilogram.

It comes with a 13-inch display that offers an 86 percent screen to body ratio. The laptop is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core vPr processor and comes with support for Intel’s Project Athena innovation program. The company has redesigned the backlit keyboard to be much quieter and the glass touchpad now offers smooth tracking.

As this is a convertible, the laptop can be used as both a laptop and a table. In terms of connectivity, the laptop gets Wi-Fi 6, which is up to three times faster than Wi-Fi 5. The company has also included security features such as HP Sure Sense and Sure Recover to protect your data against malware.

Further, the laptop comes with HP Sure View Gen3 privacy screen and HP Privacy Camera. The company has also included something called WorkWell software, which helps the user attain a healthy work-life balance.

Coming to the battery life, the company claims that the laptop can offer up to 24 hours of battery life. It is built with magnesium for added durability and the company says that it is the first business convertible laptop to feature the HP Workwell personal wellbeing software.

The HP Elite Dragonfly starts at ₹1,49,990 in India for the basic configuration and will be available for purchase from HP stores and online retailers starting December 1st. Currently, the company is offering the device in only one color — Blue.