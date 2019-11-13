Coolpad Cool 5 First Impressions

Coolpad recently launched the Coolpad Cool 5 in India and the company is trying to get in the budget segment with this one. The device comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and packs 4 GB of RAM. The device is currently offered in two colors which are Midnight Blue and the Gradient Blue. We got the Gradient Blue variant to play around with and here are our First Impressions for the device. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Coolpad Cool 5 Specifications

Display: 6.22 inches HD+ Display, 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 D Curved Glass

Software: Android 9.0 Pie

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Face Unlock: Yes

Chipset: MediaTek Helio P22

GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB, microSD support up to 128 GB

Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with autofocus

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Dimensions: 157 x 76 x 8 mm

Weight: 145 grams

Price: Rs.7999

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

The Coolpad Cool 5 looks just like the other budget smartphones you get in the market. It comes in a plastic body that has a gradient finish on the back. On the top, you get the black color and as it comes down the color changes to blue. On the other hand, the Midnight Blue variant looks like a mixture of Green and Blue together.

The camera setup is present on the top left corner and just below that you get the fingerprint scanner which is placed in the middle of the smartphone. The device comes with a USB Type C port and it feels good to see that smartphone manufacturers have finally started giving a USB Type-C port at this price.

Moving on to the Display, the Coolpad Cool 5 brings in a 6.22 inches HD+ Display that comes with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It comes with a Dewdrop Notch on the front along with a 2.5 D curved glass. The device comes in a 19:9 aspect ratio and weighs just 145 grams which makes it very light.

The display looks decent considering the price it comes at. You can easily read the text outdoors but when it comes to media streaming, the device disappoints.

Software & User Interface

The Coolpad Cool 5 runs on Android 9 Pie which is based on Coolpad’s own UI. Everything from the Notification Panel to the Settings menu is customized on the smartphone so if you haven’t used a Coolpad smartphone before this, it will take you some time to adjust with it.

Theme Store is present on the device which means that you’ll be able to customize your icons, Home Screen, Lock Screen, and other stuff when you get bored with your default theme. The device comes with Minimal bloatware and you can uninstall some of the apps you don’t need. In our initial impressions, we didn’t face any problems with the UI and the experience was good. It is to be noted that it doesn’t have an App drawer so if that’s something you are looking for you’ll have to use some third party launcher. Meanwhile, have a look at the screenshots below to see how the Android 9 Pie looks like on the Coolpad Cool 5.

Performance and Gaming

When it comes to performance the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The device handles day to day tasks easily and surprisingly it also runs Call of Duty Mobile with low graphic settings without any problems. Now don’t get all excited, because that’s the only high-end game that works well without any issues. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile can’t be played on the device but PUBG Mobile Lite works well with minor frame drops sometimes.

We haven’t tested out games like Temple Run 2 and Mario Kart but if the device handles COD Mobile we expect that the Coolpad Cool 5 will handle them easily.

Camera

Coolpad Cool 5 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 13 MP primary camera + 2 MP secondary camera with autofocus. It’s an AI camera so you can turn on the AI mode to make the best use of it. On the front, you get a 16 MP shooter for your selfies.

The camera app brings a lot of different modes but sadly you don’t get the manual mode on this one. Apart from that, Modes like Beauty, Face Cute and Bokeh are present on the camera app. We took a few shots with the Coolpad Cool 5 and you can have a look at the camera samples below.

Early Verdict

The Coolpad Cool 5 is priced at Rs.7,999 and the device comes with a USB Type-C port and 4 GB of RAM. If you are someone who just wants a smartphone to do the basic tasks then the Coolpad Cool 5 does the job well. If you don’t care about the brand you can also check out smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 as they offer better specs and fall in the same price segment.