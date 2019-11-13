Vivo U20 powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset is all set to launch in India on 22nd November

Vivo recently launched the U10 smartphone in the Indian market, marking it the first U-series smartphone from the Chinese maker in India. Now, the company is all set to launch the second smartphone in the U-series in India.

Vivo has confirmed that the company will be launching the Vivo U20 smartphone in the Indian market on 22nd November. It also revealed that the device will be sold in India exclusively through online marketplace Amazon.in.

The teaser image of the smartphone in question shows a water-drop notch screen, triple rear cameras, gradient back and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. And not just the design, the company has also revealed some of the key specs.

It has been confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, an upgrade compared to the Snapdragon 665 SoC in the the U10. This will be the third SD675 SoC smartphone in India from Vivo after the launch of Vivo V15 Pro and V17 Pro.

The device is likely to come with a Full HD+ display but this is not yet confirmed. The smartphone is also confirmed to come with up to 6 GB of RAM for the phone, and UFS 2.1 storage. Thus, we are expecting at least two variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.