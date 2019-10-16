Realme X2 Pro is set to launch in India on 20th November

Realme X2 Pro, the first premium flagship smartphone from the Oppo-backed company was launched a few days ago and was confirmed to make its way to the Indian market by December this year.

Now, the company has officially confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will launch in India at an event in New Delhi on 20th November. The event will take place at 12:30 PM.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels that carries support for 90Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 1000nits brightness and comes with DCI-P3 color gamut support.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds. The smartphone promises a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 percent. Under the hood, the display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clocked 2.96GHz and Adreno 640 graphics processor.

The phone features vapor chamber liquid cooling, superconducting carbon fiber multi-layer scheme, multi-layer graphite sheet and other heat-dissipating materials. It comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Android 9 Pie OS that is overlaid with custom version of ColorOS 6.1 for Realme is running the smartphone. There’s also a tactile linear motor present inside the device assists in 4D in-game vibrations. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology.

The company claims that it takes only 10 minutes for the phone to gain 40 percent power from scratch. The device can be fully charged in 35 minutes with the new rapid charging technology. The phone also supports other charging technologies such as USB-PD and Qualcomm’s 18W rapid charging.

Meanwhile, the company has also confirmed that the Realme XT 730G which as the name suggests is powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset, will be launched in India by the end of this year.