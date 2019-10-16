Xiaomi launches new Mi Air Purifier 2C in India for ₹6,499

A few years back, in 2016, Xiaomi launched the Mi Air Purifier 2 in India and a couple of years later, in 2018, the company had launched Mi Air Purifier 2S. Today, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Air Purifier 2C which is especially designed for the Indian market.

The design of the Mi Air Purifier 2C is in line with the company’s other home products featuring minimalistic design which Xiaomi says is suitable for modern homes. The company says that it comes with effective dual filtration technology.

With the “True HEPA Filter”, the company claims it kills 99.97 percent particles up to 0.3 microns. It is designed to offer maximum purification with 360-degree suction. There’s also an LED indicator which shows Air Quality in two colors — green and orange.

The company reveals that it has a clean air delivery rate of 350m3/hr and has a DIY Filter Change which allows you to change the filter yourself when it needs to be replaced.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C is priced at ₹6,499 in India and will go on sale in India from 18th October from 12:00 PM via Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores acorss the country.