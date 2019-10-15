As expected, Realme has today launched its latest flagship smartphone in China — Realme X2 Pro. This is the company’s first premium flagship smartphone to get launched as the company has just launched premium mid-range devices so far.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels that carries support for 90Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 1000nits brightness and comes with DCI-P3 color gamut support.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds. The smartphone promises a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 percent. Under the hood, the display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clocked 2.96GHz and Adreno 640 graphics processor.

The phone features vapor chamber liquid cooling, superconducting carbon fiber multi-layer scheme, multi-layer graphite sheet and other heat-dissipating materials. It comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Android 9 Pie OS that is overlaid with custom version of ColorOS 6.1 for Realme is running the smartphone. There’s also a tactile linear motor present inside the device assists in 4D in-game vibrations. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology.

The company claims that it takes only 10 minutes for the phone to gain 40 percent power from scratch. The device can be fully charged in 35 minutes with the new rapid charging technology. The phone also supports other charging technologies such as USB-PD and Qualcomm’s 18W rapid charging.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI -P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

6.5-inch Full HD+ with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI -P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64/128/256 UFS 3.0 storage

64/128/256 UFS 3.0 storage OS: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1

Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 13 MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4″ sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 2.5cm macro, 8 MP 115° 1/3.13″ ultra-wide angle lens with 1.4μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size, 960fps slow-motion

64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 13 MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4″ sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 2.5cm macro, 8 MP 115° 1/3.13″ ultra-wide angle lens with 1.4μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size, 960fps slow-motion Front Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size

16 MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C Colors: White and Blue

White and Blue Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

Pricing and Availability