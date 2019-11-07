ColorOS 7 user interface leaked ahead of its launch this month

Oppo has already confirmed that the company will be launching its next-generation Android user interface — ColorOS 7 on 20th November at an event in Beijing, China.

While the company hasn’t officially revealed what features its new custom Android skin will bring, a few screenshots of the upcoming OS has been leaked online, giving us an idea of what it will look like. The user interface will be based on Android 10 OS and will come with a new charging and transition animations. It seems that there will be new icons and the notifications bar has also been redesigned.

The app drawer is not visible in the leaked images but there will be an app drawer given that the previous version allowed users to switch between the app drawer and home screen design. The company has also shared a short teaser video of the same with a gaming theme. It indicates that ColorOS 7 will come with a new version of Game Boost.

As we previously mentioned, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has the development of a bloat-free, near-stock Android experience for Realme phones. He revealed that the it will be based on the ColorOS 7 software experience but not not revealed much information about it.

Source