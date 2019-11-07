Flipkart will launch Nokia branded Smart TVs in India

India’s one of the leading e-commerce platform Flipkart has announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Nokia for launching Nokia-branded Smart TVs in the Indian market. This will be the first Nokia-branded TVs in the world.

Its noteworthy that Finnish company HMD Global, which makes Nokia-branded smartphones has nothing to do with the upcoming Smart TVs. Flipkart will manufacture, distribute and manage the end-to-end go-to-market strategy for the Nokia-branded TVs.

Further, the company has also confirmed that the devices will be manufactured in India as a part of ‘Make in India’ initiative. This will be the second major brand licensing for Smart TVs by Flipkart in the past couple of months. Prior to getting license for Nokia brand, Flipkart launched Motorola-branded Smart TVs in the Indian market.

The Nokia-branded Smart TVs will come with superior audio quality which will be powered by JBL’s sound program, an initiative by HARMAN to expand the uses of its audio expertise further. JBL by HARMAN, known for high-quality audio equipment will be its first foray into the television space in India.

The company says that the partnership is backed by Flipkart’s consumer insights, which found that poor sound quality and experience is a major pain point for customers purchasing televisions. While Flipkart has not yet revealed the launch date for the Nokia Smart TVs, we expect the TVs to get launched by the end of this year.