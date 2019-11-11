Realme X2 Pro launch event tickets to go on sale tomorrow for ₹299

A few days ago, OPPO-backed Realme had confirmed that the company will be selling tickets for the launch event on the Realme 2 Pro smartphone in India, which is scheduled on 20th November and will take place in New Delhi.

The company has announced that the ticket sale will begin from 12th November, i.e. tomorrow at 12:00 PM for a price of ₹299. Realme has said that this is the company’s biggest event. Along with the Realme X2 Pro smartphone, the company is also expected to launch a few accessories such as fitness band. A true wireless earphones from the company is also expected to get launched in India.

Those who buy the ticket for the event will get the following:

Entry to the launch event

Realme Power Bank worth ₹1,299

R-Pass to buy realme X2 Pro with ₹855 discount

Complimentary snacks and refreshments

Since the phone has already been launched in China, we know its specifications. It comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels that carries support for 90Hz refresh rate.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds. The smartphone promises a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 percent. Under the hood, the display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clocked 2.96GHz and Adreno 640 graphics processor.

The phone features vapor chamber liquid cooling, superconducting carbon fiber multi-layer scheme, multi-layer graphite sheet and other heat-dissipating materials. It comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Android 9 Pie OS that is overlaid with custom version of ColorOS 6.1 for Realme is running the smartphone. There’s also a tactile linear motor present inside the device assists in 4D in-game vibrations. The phone is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology.