Infinix S5 Lite will soon launch in India for a price of ₹7,999

Infinix is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Infinix S5 Lite. A teaser of the upcoming device put up on eCommerce platform Flipkart hints that the phone will go on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart.

The teaser also confirms that the smartphone will be priced at ₹7,999 and has also revealed that the device will come with a punch-hole on top of the display for housing the front-facing camera sensor. At such pricing, it would be the cheapest smartphone with the punch-hole display in India.

As per the reports, the phone will come with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device will have a triple-camera setup on the back with 16 MP primary sensor, 2 MP secondary sensor and a QVGA camera. On the front side, there will be a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system and is said to be powered by a 4000 mAh battery along with support for Xcharge fast charging technology. So far, the exact launch date as well as availability information of the Infinix S5 Lite is not yet known.