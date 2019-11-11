Samsung Galaxy S11 series color variants leaked online

It is already known that Samsung is currently working on its next-generation Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S11. The company is expected to launch the same in February next year, in line with the previous launches.

We expect rumors and leaks related to the Galaxy S11 series smartphones’ specifications to start surfacing online in the coming weeks. However, the color variants of the upcoming smartphones have already leaked online.

As per the information shared by leakster Ishan Agarwal via MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy S11 will be offered in Black, Grey and Blue colors while the Galaxy S11e will come in Blue, Grey and Pink color options. It is being speculated that the company could introduce more color options.

The South Korean giant is also expected to launch Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. While the S10 Lite is said to come in Black, Blue, and White colors, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is going to be offered in Red, Silver (possibly Aura Silver), and Black hues.

The upcoming Galaxy S11 series is rumored to come with several significant upgrades compared to the Galaxy S10 series, especially in the camera department. The company has reportedly opted for 108 MP primary sensor and is expected to offer improved performance with new chipset as well as better battery life with optimisations.

Source