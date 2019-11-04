Samsung Galaxy S11 to reportedly have second-gen 108 MP camera sensor

Samsung has collaborated with Xiaomi for 108 MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor, which will be used in Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi CC9 Pro smartphone getting launched in China tomorrow, making it the first smartphone to feature 108 MP sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is set to launch on 6th November in Spain, will also come with 108 MP penta-camera sensor. The Samsung 108 MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor has been rumored to be present on the Galaxy S11 smartphone.

However, as per the new report coming from reliable @Iceuniverse, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will come with a new second-generation 108 MP camera sensor and not the one used by Xiaomi in its upcoming smartphones.

It is not yet clear what exactly will be “new” in the second-generation sensor. It could be anything — a change in the matrix, processing, or perhaps a brighter lens on top of the sensor.

The Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor is capable of capturing 0.8µm pixels and take in light through a 1/1.33-inch (9.6 x 7.2mm) opening. It is also capable of squeezing these 108 million pixels into 27 million pixels through Samsung’s Tetracell technology.

While not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone, it is expected to come powered by the Exynos 9830 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which have not been announced yet.

