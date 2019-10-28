Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108 MP camera to launch in China on 5th November

After the reports started coming in since past few days, Xiaomi has now officially confirmed that it will be launching the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone in its home country on 5th November. At the same launch event, the company is also expected to launch a few other products.

Coming to the Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi has revealed that the smartphone will come with a 108 MP primary camera sensor on the back. This will make it the first commercial smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor.

The poster for the smartphone released by the company hints that it could come with five camera sensors on the back. The camera is also confirmed to come with support for 5X optical zoom. There are two dual-LED flash units along the camera system of the smartphone.

With ‘Pro’ in its name, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will be certainly arriving with better specifications than the Mi CC9 phone that was announced in July. As per the rumors, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display along with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

It is expected to sport a front-facing camera of 32-megapixel. The smartphone is expected to come powered by the 8nm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor along with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The device house a 4000 mAh battery that may arrive with support for 27 W fast charging and 20 W wireless charging. It may come loaded with some other features such as MIUI 11 based Android 10, NFC and IR blaster.

While the pricing and availability details will be revealed at the launch event on 5th November, reports indicate that the smartphone may go on sale in China with a starting price of 2,199 Yuan (~$311).

